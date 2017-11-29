Bedrock Learning Announces State Security Continuing Education Approvals

Bedrock Learning, an independent training provider in the smart home industry, announced that numerous courses from their online curriculum have been vetted and approved for CEUs by state licensing bodies in Delaware, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Jersey and Tennessee.

CEUs are required to maintain certification and licensing, and Bedrock’s online courses offer an economical and timely manner to earn CEUs while enhancing knowledge and expanding skill sets, the organization described.

In addition, the following online courses are also accredited by the Electronic Security Association (ESA) National Training School, making these courses recognized for CEUs in Alabama, Florida, Louisville, Kentucky, North Carolina and Texas.

The Connected Home 4 ESA credit hours #16-4767

Home Networking for Technicians 8 ESA credit hours #16-4762

Multi-Room Audio Technology and Distribution 6 ESA credit hours #16-4760

Home Theater Technologies Explained 4 ESA credit hours #16-4766

Residential Lighting Control 8 ESA credit hours #16-4764

Project Management for Residential Installation 6 ESA credit hours #16-4765

Fundamentals of Structured Wiring 6 ESA credit hours #16-4761

Home Theater Design and Installation 8 ESA credit hours #16-4763

“Our commitment to help everyone in the industry succeed drives everything we do,” said Helen Heneveld, president of Bedrock Learning. “By ‘Bedrock-izing’ complex information we simplify technology, write at an 8th-grade level, and offer affordable, effective solutions for new careers ignited by the digital revolution. Users love learning with Bedrock. We are proud of the breadth and depth of our online, vendor-neutral training and appreciate long-time customers who keep coming back asking for more.”

The Bedrock team are translating the popular Fundamentals for Electronic Systems Technicians online course into Spanish.

Visit www.bedrocklearning.com/training/earn-ceus to find out about Bedrock’s online training and approved CEU courses.