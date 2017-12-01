Manufacturers of Life Safety Systems Applaud PASS Act Exemption for External Power Supplies

Electrical manufacturers and installers of security system technologies applaud the U.S. House of Representatives passage of the Power and Security Systems (PASS) Act (S. 190) introduced in the House by Reps. Peter Welch (D-VT) and Susan Brooks (R-IN), along with Sens. Cory Gardner (R-CO) and Maria Cantwell (D-WA) in the Senate. The bill maintains an important exemption for certain security and life safety products from Department of Energy (DOE) efficiency requirements for external power supplies in standby or “no-load” mode.

“Security and life safety systems are always on and in ‘active’ mode ready to detect signals from sensors and initiate alarm communications, such as fire alarm signals,” said NEMA president and CEO Kevin Cosgriff. “The power supplies that support these systems are not designed to operate in standby mode, which is why this bill includes a common-sense exemption for its ‘no-load’ efficiency requirement.”

NEMA members and members of the Security Industry Association support the legislation, which was signed into law by President Trump on Nov. 2.