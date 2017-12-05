Honeywell's Updated Security Management Suite Offers Increased Productivity and Reduced Costs
Honeywell announced the next iteration of the Pro-Watch security management solution for enterprise and critical infrastructure markets. Pro-Watch 4.3.5 is a connected buildings enterprise management platform that equips organizations with the right tools to protect their people and assets by combining access control, video surveillance, intrusion detection and other business critical functions. Pro-Watch 4.3.5 offers increased productivity opportunities for businesses. Now with support for both iOS and Android, the mobile application improves operator efficiency by allowing facility managers to control badging, badging verification and manage door controls via smart phones and devices. The Identity Management Web portal is now available across all verticals, increasing efficiency by reducing operator workload. Pro-Watch 4.3.5 uses an encrypted open standard communications protocol — SIA’s OSDP — in its reader communications. Lastly, Pro-Watch 4.3.5 integrates with third-party solutions, including CASI/iSTAR controller replacements, biometric readers and mobile credentials. Beyond driving higher productivity, Pro-Watch 4.3.5 can help reduce total cost of ownership and regulatory compliance risk. In addition to meeting stringent compliance regulations — NERC CIP, FIPS-201, CFR Part 11, Sarbanes-Oxley and TSA/MTSA — the Pro-Watch Certification Management functionality helps ensure compliance.
Honeywell | www.honeywell.com
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to SDM Magazine.