Synology Unveils Surveillance Station 8.1
Synology Inc. announced the release of Surveillance Station 8.1, which boasts faster performance and provides a more complete surveillance solution than previous versions with the introduction of the remote recording archiving feature, the integration with transaction devices and intercom cameras, and the ability to intelligently switch between different security levels. The integration of POS systems with surveillance videos, and the capability to archive recordings remotely from branch offices to headquarters, provides users a more complete retail solution. With new features that enable automatic switching between different security levels according to the location of the mobile device, and the integration with intercom systems, Surveillance Station 8.1 strives to deliver the most convenient and safe monitoring experience to home users. Additionally, the GPU decoder lets users use built-in graphic cards from the CPU to achieve blazing fast performance on Surveillance Station Client, a company spokesperson said.
Synology | www.synology.com/surveillance
