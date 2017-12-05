Introducing the New Sunrise Model from Delta Turnstiles
Delta Turnstiles announced the second model in its Designer Series of turnstiles — the Sunrise. This new access control turnstile puts an accent on aesthetics. Similar to the latest Infinity model in the new series, the Sunrise is circular in shape but it features a bright yellow to orange transition finish. The Sunrise provides the same high level of functionality and security that all of Delta’s turnstiles deliver, but its circular shape and striking colors make it particularly distinctive. Sunrise utilizes bi-directional optical technology and is equipped with the added deterrence of swinging glass/acrylic barriers.
Delta Turnstiles | www.deltaturnstile.com
