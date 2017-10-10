Industry Innovations

Off-Street Parking Enforcement Solution

Genetec Parking
October 10, 2017
KEYWORDS access control / parking management / parking security
Reprints
No Comments

Genetec showcased the latest version of AutoVu Free-Flow off-street parking management solution. Designed to help increase parking enforcement efficiency by providing a real-time inventory of vehicles parked illegally in monitored parking lots, Free-Flow will now be offered within Genetec Security Center. With AutoVu Free-Flow, parking enforcement officers can easily identify lots with unenforced violations and dynamically adjust their patrol routes to maximize violation capture rates. AutoVu Free-Flow provides the technology to forego using gates, while maintaining compliance with parking rules. With Free-Flow now an integral part of Security Center, parking managers will be able to monitor occupancy and violations across all their parking lots, directly from one location.
Genetecwww.genetec.com

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to SDM Magazine. 

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.