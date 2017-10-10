Off-Street Parking Enforcement Solution
Genetec showcased the latest version of AutoVu Free-Flow off-street parking management solution. Designed to help increase parking enforcement efficiency by providing a real-time inventory of vehicles parked illegally in monitored parking lots, Free-Flow will now be offered within Genetec Security Center. With AutoVu Free-Flow, parking enforcement officers can easily identify lots with unenforced violations and dynamically adjust their patrol routes to maximize violation capture rates. AutoVu Free-Flow provides the technology to forego using gates, while maintaining compliance with parking rules. With Free-Flow now an integral part of Security Center, parking managers will be able to monitor occupancy and violations across all their parking lots, directly from one location.
Genetec | www.genetec.com
