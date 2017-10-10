Distribute a Single Video Signal to Multiple Locations
The new 4-in-1 HD Video Distributor is the ideal way to distribute a single video signal to multiple locations. Using noise-rejection circuitry, the 4-in-1 HD Video Distributor actively duplicates video signals to be sent to two separate locations. Signals are cleaned and buffered to ensure clear video, and then sent to a multiplexer, DVR, etc. The unit also has a LED power indicator and comes with a power adapter and DC jack connector.
Seco-Larm | www.seco-larm.com
