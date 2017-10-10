Professional ID Card Printers with Built-In Visual Security
AlphaCard launched an exclusive line of professional ID card printers. Available with a wide variety of options, the PRO series ID card printers feature cutting-edge print technology, advanced visual card security, and industry-leading support and warranty protection, according to the company. The PRO series includes three classes of printers. AlphaCard’s entry-level printer, the PRO 100, is a hand-fed single-sided printer. The PRO 500, ideal for mid-volume card printing, has options for single- and dual-sided printing. The PRO 700, AlphaCard’s most advanced printer, is available with single- or dual-sided printing, and a 100-card input hopper for batch printing. Each printer has an optional upgrade for magnetic stripe encoding. PRO printers come with built-in AlphaGuard technology, a hologram-like watermark applied over the finished cards.
AlphaCard | www.alphacard.com
