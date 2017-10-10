Video Surveillance Solution for Bus, Light and Passenger Rail Fleets
March Networks introduced new mobile IP cameras to its complete transportation solution for bus, light rail and passenger rail fleets. The megapixel cameras are purpose-built to withstand demanding mobile environments and capture consistently clear video in near darkness, bright daylight and the abrupt lighting transitions that occur when vehicles enter and exit tunnels and underpasses. The mobile IP cameras are fully integrated with March Networks’ RideSafe Series network video recorders and easily managed with March Networks’ Command for Transit software. They are ideal for transit operators ready to upgrade from analog to high-definition surveillance video, as well as those seeking highly reliable cameras certified to withstand the wide temperature ranges, humidity, shock, vibration and other environmental pressures common on mobile vehicles.
March Networks | www.marchnetworks.com
