Programmable Temperature Detector
Inovonics announced the release of EN1752 temperature detector, allowing the addition of wireless temperature threshold alarming into any Inovonics system, with no third-party line-powered thermostat or external temperature sensor integration. The EN1752 temperature detector is preconfigured with high and low set points of 80 deg. F and 40 deg. F. The EN1752 supports custom settings via the programming cable accessory (ACC17XX) and PC software application. Customizable settings include temperature threshold, unit of measure (F or C), and measurement and supervision intervals. The EN1752 temperature detector is perfectly suited for a variety of applications, including server rooms, storage areas, refrigerators, freezers and pipe chases for pre-freeze warnings.
Inovonics | www.inovonics.com
