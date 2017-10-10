Industry Innovations

Sit Stand Monitor Wall

Sit/Stand Monitor Wall
October 10, 2017
Winsted Corp. introduced the new M-View Rize sit/stand monitor wall. Designed specifically for sit/stand consoles and workstations, including Winsted’s Impulse line of consoles, the M-View Rize automatically adjusts the height of the monitor wall as the operator adjusts the height of the console. This feature allows operators to easily maintain proper ergonomics and optimal sight lines, simply by pressing a button. The M-View Rize is available in a 43-in. wide configuration for a single monitor and 83-in. wide configuration for dual monitors.
Winsted | www.winsted.com

