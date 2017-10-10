Combines Phone, Relays, Dialer, Keyless Entry, Prox Reader and Camera in 1 Unit
The vandal-resistant K-1775-IP is an all-in-one VoIP entry phone system. It combines a phone, relays, dialer, keyless entry, proximity reader and camera into one unit — making this entry system easy to install, program and operate. The K-1775-IP packs a lot of function into a small footprint. This compact unit can dial up to 250 preprogrammed speed dial numbers or extensions. The built-in proximity card reader is able to store up to 1,000 card numbers and internal memory can store 1,000 codes for keyless entry. The K-1775-IP can place a traditional VoIP SIP call over a single Ethernet connection. The person answering can enter a touch tone command to activate an onboard relay, triggering a door strike or mag-lock and granting access. Additionally, the on-board analog camera can be fed back to a DVR for recording, and then to a monitor on the front desk for added security.
Viking Electronics | www.vikingelectronics.com
