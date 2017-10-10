ERP Advisors Group Joins PSA Business Solutions Providers

PSA has announced the newest addition to the PSA Business Solution Providers: ERP Advisors Group. This partnership will provide PSA members and owners a resource to discover and implement the ideal enterprise resource planning management information system (ERP) for their company.

ERP Advisors Group focuses on helping integrators identify the most useful system to manage the “back office” processes. These systems support the marketing, purchasing, inventory, sales, accounting and human resource departments within a company. Their focus does not stop at identifying the more appropriate system for a company; they also assist in implementing the new system and providing education to ensure employees are comfortable using the system and that the system is being utilized to its highest potential.

“At PSA, we are committed to helping our members stay relevant with their processes,” said Bill Bozeman, president and CEO of PSA. “Selecting and implementing an ERP is one of the most important, demanding, confusing and frustrating process our integrators experience. What ERP Advisors Group offers will ensure that the integrators are staying current and updating their systems to best serve their clients.”

The PSA Business Solutions program is a suite of value-added resources and services to help enhance integrators’ business models, reduce operating costs and keep them competitive in the marketplace.

Visit http://www.psasecurity.com/services/business-solutions for more information.