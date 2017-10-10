ISONAS Launches New Software Development Kit
ISONAS Inc. launched its new Software Development Kit (SDK) at ASIS International in Dallas. The ISONAS SDK allows a simple integration with the ISONAS Pure IP hardware solutions. This comprehensive SDK from ISONAS makes it easy to integrate third party access control software with the ISONAS Pure IP hardware families. The ISONAS SDK platform supports high-level management mechanisms for event management, local discovery, communication and configuration. Using the .NET framework, the ISONAS SDK allows users to customize which features and functions of the ISONAS hardware to implement. “ISONAS is extremely excited on the release of our new SDK for hardware integration with third party software manufacturers,” said Robert Lydic, global vice president of sales at ISONAS. “Our business is committed to continuing to grow our list of integrated software manufacturers and becoming the de facto standard for IP Access Control hardware.” Visit www.isonas.com for more information.
