Invixium Integrates with Paxton’s Net2 Access Control

Paxton announced the integration of its networked access control system, Net2, with Invixium’s biometric software, IXM WEB. The integration allows for real-time synchronization between the two applications, removing the need to enter user data in two places and dramatically reducing setup time.

From installation to adding new users, the Net2 and IXM WEB integration has been carefully scripted to be as simple and seamless as possible. The introduction of Invixium’s new module IXM Link, within IXM WEB, automatically synchronizes information between databases. This saves time and eliminates errors through automatic synchronization of Net2 and IXM WEB user databases, removing the requirement to enter user data in both applications.

“At Paxton, we put our core values of simplicity and quality at the heart of everything we do, in order to answer the needs of the security market,” said Gareth O’Hara, chief sales officer at Paxton. “Invixium shares these values and has created an excellent integrated biometric solution that is quick and easy to set up.”

Visit http://www.paxton.info/2970 for more information.