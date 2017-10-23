ADS Security: 4 Consecutive Years With at Least 4 Acquisitions

ADS Security, a regional electronic security and automation company headquartered in Nashville and ranked No. 20 on the SDM 100, has acquired the accounts of Equinox Alarm Services in Tuscaloosa, Ala. This purchase is the fourth for ADS in 2017, and marks the fourth consecutive year ADS had closed at least four acquisitions.

“We have an incredible team at ADS who works hard to make sure we are buying the right companies, and that the transition is as painless as possible for those customers,” said John Cerasuolo, ADS president and CEO. “We have known Carl and the quality of service he has provided for many years. Equinox Alarms provides an exceptional company culture and the type of legendary service we are always on the lookout for.”

In January ADS purchased Falcon Fire Systems of Charleston, S.C. ADS closed on the customer accounts of ERMC Security Solutions in Chattanooga, Tenn., in August. Just last month, ADS purchased PMI Security in New Bern, N.C. This follows a record-setting acquisition year for ADS in 2016, where ADS added 8,000 accounts across six purchases and opened two new locations in Dothan, Ala., and Sanford, N.C.

The customers will be serviced out of the ADS Tuscaloosa office located at 711 Black Bears Way, Suite C, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401. Equinox Alarm Services owner, Carl Grantham, will be joining the ADS Security team in Tuscaloosa in a technician role. Equinox customers are currently being introduced and welcomed to ADS.