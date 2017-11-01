STI Enjoys 35+ Years of Helping Stop False Fire Alarms
STI announced that its Stopper II pull station protective cover, which mounts directly to the wall over an existing pull station, has helped stop false fire alarms for more than 35 years. When the cover is lifted, a self-contained alarm sounds, drawing immediate attention to the area. The cover helps deter pranksters from triggering false fire alarms, reducing unnecessary business interruptions or evacuations. When a real alarm is needed, the cover does not restrict legitimate fire alarms from being activated. The Stopper II is UL/cUL listed, FM approved, and ADA compliant. It has a three-year guarantee against breakage of polycarbonate in normal use.
STI | www.sti-usa.com
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to SDM Magazine.