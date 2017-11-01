Transmit Real-Time Information Including Images, Video and Accurate Location
Qognify launched a new suite of integrated mobile solutions, Qognify Extend, empowering organizations to leverage field resources and responders to increase situational awareness. Powered by CloudScann, the cloud-based solution effectively extends the reach, coverage and effectiveness of an enterprise’s control room and operations, by enabling personnel — and their smartphones — to become powerful sensors. One if its key values is its open platform architecture that is allowing value-added partners to develop applications on top of Situator. The Qognify Extend suite includes several modules: SeeItSendIt, Live Video Broadcast, Dispatch, Personal Safety Module, and Qognify VICC (Visual Intelligence Command Center). As part of the integration with Qognify’s Situator and VisionHub solutions, incidents are automatically triggered in Situator.
Qognify | www.Qognify.com
