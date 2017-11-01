Honeywell’s iOS App Gets a Redesign
Honeywell announced its new iOS app redesign for Honeywell Total Connect Remote Services. This release lets you provide your customers with the perfect solution to control their security, automation, video, GPS and more. The new iOS redesign offers a more intuitive interface and puts a contemporary app in the hands of end users who demand the latest technology. This new release integrates vast user improvements to provide an even more enjoyable experience. The new iOS app features an intuitive user interface for easy mobility – simplifying interaction and control; faster connection and immediate delivery of updated information; feature parity and consistency between the iPhone and iPad app versions; an automated prompt for users to rate the app and provide feedback; and built-in support to answer FAQs directly from inside the app.
Honeywell | www.honeywell.com
