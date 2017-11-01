3VR’s Newest VMS Release
3VR announced the newest release of its video management software, VisionPoint VMS (8.1), a single video management platform for real-time security and customer insights. Version 8.1 helps security system integrators manage multiple customer deployments more cost effectively with cloud-based remote management and self-diagnostic tools. It also offers customers improved system performance and flexibility with new edge processing and enhanced 360-deg. panamorph camera support. For enterprise and multi-location customers, version 8.1 makes it easier to remotely configure, deploy and manage appliances across geographic locations via a cloud-based enterprise server, reducing customer on-site visits, and therefore improving profitability for security system integrators. By leveraging new system diagnostics and user-audit features, integrators can proactively manage and self-diagnose issues with customer deployments and receive updates regarding system usage.
3VR | www.3vr.com
