Partnerships Allow ASSA ABLOY to Create New Solutions

Last year, Star Asset Security, an industry expert in high-end integrated security systems, turned to ASSA ABLOY Door Security Solutions with a new demand it was seeing in the built environment: the need for an access control system that would work on shared assets such as lockers and desks, but with the caveat that the employee could select any locker or desk on any given day and continuously change their selection throughout the week.

“That’s just not how access control works in the way we’ve always used it,” said S. Guerry Bruner, integrated solutions specialist at ASSA ABLOY. “This new application required us to look at the customer problem from their perspective, and really evolve our view of what access control can be.

“It only took a few hours of joint discussion until one of our OEM partners, Monitor Dynamics, said they could design software to work with our products and make it all happen,” Bruner said. “And within two weeks they had a working prototype. The ability to have those discussions, and work with companies that are nimble, willing and excited to take on the challenge means that when we have a new demand or need put in front of us, we get to solve it.”

The new solutions are being provided by Star Asset Security as FlexLocker and FlexDesk, utilizing software from Monitor Dynamics Incorporated and the ASSA ABLOY HES K100 cabinet lock with Aperio technology.

“The system enables building owners and employers to provide new co-working concepts in shared spaces,” said Sage Hirschy, director of business development at Star Asset Security. “We saw a need for a connected solution that is fully customizable to the customers’ unique environment; we believe this system achieves that. Each day a different employee can access a locker or desk in an office, without any changes in the access control platform. This removes the traditional need to set up access through a gatekeeper, reducing operational time and cost for facility managers.”

