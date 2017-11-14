LifeSafety Power Announces Enhanced Partnership with AMAG Technology

LifeSafety Power has announced a renewed technology partnership with AMAG Technology, offering turnkey, mechanical and electrical integration of power, access control hardware and lock power in a pre-designed enclosure. The FlexPower ACLASS Unified Power System for AMAG will be available as a turnkey product in a single, coordinated unit, offering specification and installation efficiencies to systems installers.

FlexPower ACLASS Systems will incorporate AMAG’s Symmetry M2150 series controllers and leverage the complete integration of all components for 4-, 8- and 16-door systems in single and dual voltages, with the ability to add battery management, remote system reporting and proactive managed services.

Traditionally, access control integrators would need three separate cabinets for system power, lock power and access hardware, greatly increasing the wall space footprint and the job costs due to multiple AC drops and inter-cabinet wiring. With ACLASS, security integrators can take advantage of a single chassis engineered to coordinate electrical and mechanical integration, providing faster, simpler installation and greater service efficiencies for AMAG installations. A removable back plate simplifies controller wiring and expansion slots are ready for network monitoring upgrades. The pre-connected power section further saves labor field time and an AC disconnect point yields easy servicing.

“FlexPower ACLASS power solutions allow installers to quickly deploy enclosures and save time and labor,” said John Olliver, senior vice president of sales and marketing, LifeSafety Power. “Working with AMAG to present FlexPower ACLASS systems to the security industry will bring new opportunities to grow our integrated power solution designs and provide much-needed cost savings to the security installation community.”

Dave Ella, vice president-products and partner programs for AMAG Technology, added, “Our renewed partnership with LifeSafety Power provides a new level of choice for our certified resellers and can simplify the installation of Symmetry M2150 Intelligent Controllers. The integration with FlexPower ACLASS power solutions delivers a time-saving, robust solution and we look forward to a long and successful partnership.”

