COPS Monitoring Receives SOC 2 Type I Attestation Report

KirkpatrickPrice announced that COPS Monitoring, a provider of professional monitoring services, has received its independent Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type attestation engagement report.

KirkpatrickPrice’s SOC 2 service audit report demonstrates that COPS Monitoring’s controls and operating effectiveness meet or exceed standards for security, systems availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy as set forth in the AICPA’s Trust Services Principles.

“The growing wake of large company data breaches provides strong evidence that it’s more important than ever to have the right controls in place,” said Jim McMullen, president & COO of COPS Monitoring. “Our independent SOC 2 report underscores our investments and sets us apart by clearly illustrating that we have the security, systems and control procedures in place across the largest network of monitoring centers in the United States to reliably safeguard our dealers, subscribers and their sensitive information.”