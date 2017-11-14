Industry InnovationsProduct Manufacturing/DistributionTrends & Industry Issues
Locks Feature Wireless Networking

November 14, 2017
Alarm Lock Networx Trilogy access locks feature easy wireless networking w/ multi-lock gateways & expanders and integration with enterprise platforms: Continental CA4K, Software House Partner Connect & Lenel OpenAccess Alliance.

The locks are ideal for installations such as retailers, firms, hospitals, schools & airports, the company described, adding that they install in minutes, eliminate the need for keys, come in styles to fit any door or exit trim, are Grade 1 durable and vandal-resistant, and provide access for 100 to 5,000 PIN code or HID Prox ID-Card users.

Alarm Lock | www.alarmlock.com

 

