ASSA ABLOY Demos Mobile Showrooms

Located at booth #103, ASSA ABLOY is featuring its Metropolitan Solutions Showroom — one of the newest additions to its Innovation Fleet of mobile showrooms — which highlights the many door security solutions available for multi-family facilities and buildings in dense urban environments.

Highlights of the Metropolitan Solutions Showroom include wood steel, and hollow metal doors, glass solutions, commercial-grade decorative hardware suites, and innovative locking solutions including key systems, keypads, intelligent keys and a broad range of electronic access control technologies.

Also on display at the booth will be unique access control components, solutions for multi-family environments, sustainable and energy-efficient locking solutions, IP-enabled Power over Ethernet (PoE) and WiFi locks, and Aperio wireless technology.

Also on display at the show are perimeter security solutions at the Ameristar booth (#864) and intelligent management systems for keys and equipment at the Traka booth (#813).

ASSA ABLOY | www.assaabloy.com