Arecont Vision Adds Pivot3 to Technology Partner Program

Arecont Vision, provider of IP-based megapixel camera technology, has announced that Pivot3, a provider of hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) solutions, has joined the Arecont Vision Technology Partner Program. Pivot3 HCI products will be available for testing in the Arecont Vision MegaLab integration facility as part of the new agreement.

“We are honored to be part of the Arecont Vision Technology Partner Program,” said Brandon Reich, general manager, surveillance, Pivot3. “With Arecont Vision, we gain a strong partner within the megapixel video surveillance industry that produces high quality camera products that will benefit Pivot3’s rapidly growing customer base.”

Pivot3 HCI platforms offer software-defined SAN storage and server infrastructure in cost-effective, off-the-shelf server hardware, Arecont Vision described in a press release.

“The innovations that Pivot3 has developed around hyperconvergence complement the megapixel camera technology leadership that Arecont Vision continues to bring to the surveillance industry,” said Jeff Whitney, vice president, marketing, Arecont Vision. “Our customers benefit from innovative, reliable, and cyber-secure Arecont Vision cameras, and are often in a search for a resilient, enterprise-class infrastructure to get the most out of their video surveillance systems. Like Arecont Vision, Pivot3 is easy to manage, simple to deploy and scale, and is designed to handle the requirements of today’s modern video surveillance technologies.”

Through the Arecont Vision Technology Partner Program, sales, development, and support contacts are established between the two companies to better engage with end user customers and systems integrators, validate integration of new features and technologies, and quickly resolve any customer support issues.

