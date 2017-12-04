Honeywell's DVM Connects Organizations to Smarter Surveillance
Honeywell announced an enhanced version of Honeywell Digital Video Manager (DVM) that offers smarter security and surveillance capabilities. DVM R620 enables organizations to more easily secure large-scale security operations with features that improve operator efficiency and situational awareness for faster incident identification and resolution. DVM R620 is well suited for a range of facilities, including complex security installations with stringent requirements. Based on a highly available distributed architecture, the system features edge recording playback and backfill capabilities, capturing video footage on camera memory cards, and then backfilling the footage to the system’s main server. These features make the system more resilient in response to interruptions ranging from routine system maintenance, to network or server failures and cybersecurity issues, and ensure cameras more consistently and reliably capture video footage. DVM R620 includes an improved and more intuitive user interface and features that improve the user experience.
Honeywell | www.DVM.honeywell.com
