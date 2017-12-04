Continental Access Offers More Integration Partners and Options Than Ever Before
Continental Access announced the new release of CA4K v1.0 of its new Enterprise Access Control & Security Management Platform, integrating access control, wireless locking, POE and conventional controllers, alarms, video and remote hosted services. Leading-edge features include mobile access support, NFC, and Bluetooth LE; remote Web interface, remote control and oversight of system. Ultra-scalable from two to thousands of doors, CA4K is easy to use and features easy integration (including API), huge labor savings and lowest TCO costs, and has a turnkey dealer program to provide RMR-producing cloud-based access and managed services for integrators. CA4K v. 1.0.50.72 now supports Windows Server 2016 and SQL Server 2014, Avigilon DVR integration, OTIS Elevator integration, multiple host communication servers and multiple wireless lock servers. CA4K API is extended to support 50-plus functions including support for PIV/PIVI badges; and additional functionality is added for wireless locks including scheduled changes for readers.
Continental Access | www.cicaccess.com
