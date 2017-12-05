Wallace Introduces Safe and Strong Security Fencing
Wallace Perimeter Security released a new line of fencing: UniFence. UniFence is an innovative fence that is versatile, beautiful and strong, the company described. The strength of the U-profile and through connection of the vertical rods makes the UniFence safer and stronger. UniFence has been proven to take 2.5 times longer to breach than traditional welded wire. The unique U-profile also allows for the installation of detection cables, lighting and other accessories within the fence line. UniFence is available in three types to meet a variety of security needs: UniFence, UniFence Child, and UniFence Security. UniFence is a great choice for a wide variety of applications, including parking facilities, schools, sports fields, airports, and much more.
Wallace Perimeter Security | wallaceperimetersecurity.com
