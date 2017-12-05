Seco-Larm's Detector is Designed to be Used with Gates and Vehicle Detection Systems
The ENFORCER LD-1123-PAQ Loop Detector is an inductive-loop traffic detector designed to be used with gates or other vehicle detection systems. The Loop Detector senses when a vehicle passes over or arrives at a certain point, sending a signal to open a gate, hold open a gate to prevent closing on vehicles, or alert if a vehicle is in a bay. The Loop Detector includes an 11-pin terminal block connector for universal fit, three adjustable sensitivity settings, Pulse and Presence form “C” relay outputs, power-on automatic reset, built-in enhanced surge protection, and low, power-efficient consumption. With a separately available wire harness for flexible installation, the ENFORCER Loop Detector is a cost-efficient, fully featured solution for a reliable, secure gate installation system.
