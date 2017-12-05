Fiber Optic Center Offers Autonomous Handheld Inspection and Analysis Solution
Fiber Optic Center introduced Viavi FiberChek Sidewinder, the first fully autonomous handheld inspection and analysis solution for multifiber connectors. The FiberChek Sidewinder is an all-in-one handheld inspection and analysis solution for multifiber connectors such as MPO or other multifiber connectors with reliability and speed. The FiberChek Sidewinder solution addresses the challenge in MPO inspection with the ability to test to industry standards with push of a button, automate inspection, locate and identify defects and scratches, identify inspection zone locations and integrate results into certification reports. FOC can now offer one portable MPO inspection microscope solution to inspect, measure, and certify fiber connectors to industry standards right on a mobile device.
Fiber Optic Center | www.focenter.com
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to SDM Magazine.