Tamron Announces Development of Shutterless Thermal Camera Module
Tamron announced development of a thermal camera module. In general, a thermal camera module needs to periodically acquire reference data by actuating a mechanical shutter approximately every two to three minutes to achieve accurate temperature and stable thermal images. However, when the shutter closes some noise is generated by the shutter and the video will momentarily stop; and there is a concern for the mechanical shutter’s durability. Now Tamron has developed a Shutterless Thermal Camera Module by adopting an amorphous silicon thermal sensor that has excellent temperature reproducibility during temperature changes. Because it is shutterless, it is possible to perform observation of patients without disturbing sleep, human detection without requiring any illumination for security applications, and abnormal temperature detection for equipment monitoring without any shutter noise or stoppage in video.
TAMRON CO. LTD. | www.tamron.com
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to SDM Magazine.