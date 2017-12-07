RTA Implements Smart Parking Project in Dubai

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is responsible for planning and providing the requirements of transport, roads & traffic in the Emirate of Dubai. As part of the authority’s efforts to provide smart services to residents and visitors, the Smart Parking Project was initiated. This project offers a new service whereby information about the number of available parking spaces in on-street & off-street public parking areas is provided using dynamic message signs and a RTA smartphone app. Nedap’s SENSIT, the smart parking platform, was implemented to provide this information of individual parking spaces in real-time.



Nedap’s SENSIT system consists of smart parking sensors that detect the vehicle occupancy status and duration of parking events at individual parking spaces. These smart parking sensors use dual-detection technology, combined magnetic and infrared, to ensure the most accurate vehicle detection measuring. This real time occupancy information of sub-zones in Rigga area is displayed in the RTA app. It also allows payment of parking fees without the additional charge for SMS.



Besides using the real-time occupancy information in the RTA app, the number of available parking spaces are also displayed in Arabic and English on dynamic message signs on the streets.



Maitha Mohammed Bin Adai, CEO of RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency said, “The project is tailored to the needs of road users in view of the growing requirement of the public for using effective technological devices in dealing with the parking service. The project assists in providing information about the status of the parking slots to motorists before driving to those areas. It eliminates the traffic congestion resulting from the search for a parking slot.”

