Pelco and AMAG Provide Integrated Surveillance and Access Control Solution

Pelco by Schneider Electric has joined forces with AMAG Technology. The integration provides a truly integrated and scalable access control and surveillance system management solution enabling end users across a wide spectrum of applications to make faster and more informed decisions.

“The integration of Pelco’s VideoXpert VMS and AMAG’s Symmetry Access Control System provides security professionals with an extremely powerful and versatile system management and control solution,” said Jonathan Lewit, director of technology leadership, Pelco by Schneider Electric. “By engaging with industry leaders like AMAG, Pelco continues to focus its attention of providing users with meaningful innovation that delivers the best combination of performance, functionality, and cost-efficiency they need to best protect their facilities, assets, and people.”

Pelco’s VideoXpert VMS and AMAG’s Symmetry Access Control System provide a number of versatile ways to combine surveillance and access devices with software into a unified security management system. The integrated solution is standardized for any IP LAN, WAN, or VPN network and is designed for minimal bandwidth use. For small systems, a single PC can host both VideoXpert and Symmetry, acting as both the client and server.

Other benefits of the VideoXpert VMS and Symmetry Access Control System integration include: a user interface design with graphical map capability; comprehensive alarm handling features; and the capability for unlimited client workstations, card readers and card holders. Video badging and visitor management software is also included.

“As security professionals continue to look for ways to increase efficiencies and control costs, there’s a driving demand for system solutions that seamlessly integrate high performance surveillance and access control technologies,” said Dave Ella, vice president of products and partner programs, AMAG Technology. “With the integration of our Symmetry Access Control System and Pelco’s VideoXpert VMS, users of all sizes have access to an extremely powerful solution that we believe surpasses their expectations.”

Visit amag.com/en/Products/Access-Control or http://securityinsights.pelco.com/ for more information.