ASIS International Rebrands Conference to Global Security Exchange

ASIS International announced it has changed the name of its annual security conference from the ASIS Annual Seminar and Exhibits to the Global Security Exchange (GSX). Building on a 60+ year legacy of security event distinction, the newly branded GSX will take place in Las Vegas from September 23-27, 2018, in partnership with InfraGard and ISSA, the association said.

“In what will be our 64th year of delivering the security industry’s flagship event, the Global Security Exchange, or GSX for short, will build upon the change and reinvention introduced at ASIS 2017,” said Peter J. O’Neil, CAE, CEO, ASIS International. “This name reflects the society’s commitment to unite the full spectrum of security — cyber and operational security professionals from all verticals across the private and public sector, allied organizations and partners, and the industry’s leading service and solution providers — for the most comprehensive security event in the world.”

GSX will offer a best-in-class environment for education, networking and business building that will provide year-round benefits for attendees and exhibitors alike, the organization described. The education program, led by ASIS, InfraGard, and ISSA subject matter experts, will deliver an immersive and interactive learning environment for security professionals at all experience levels. The exhibit hall will be transformed into a learning lab environment, showcasing new and emerging products and technologies such as machine learning, robotics, forensic analysis and artificial intelligence. In addition, the revitalized networking events will facilitate relationship building and the sharing of best practices with peers from across the globe.

“From the Internet of Everything and soft target attacks to data breaches and drones, the velocity of change and risks knows no boundaries,” said Thomas J. Langer, CPP, 2017 president, ASIS International. “GSX fills the industry’s need for a global event that brings together the entire security industry, to exchange ideas and lessons learned, keep informed of current and emerging risks, and gain exposure to the emerging technologies shaping society and our workplaces.”

While the annual event’s new name is debuting now, the full rebrand will launch at the 2018 ASIS International Leadership Conference, which will be held January 16-19, in Arlington, Va.

