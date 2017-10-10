Digital System Design Tool
Award-winning System Surveyor helps security, AV and IT integrators design great systems for their customers. Customers visually provide input on their system design needs in real time on a site walk while integrators accelerate sales, improve service, and maximize profits. System Surveyor is an easy-to-use mobile and digital system design tool and app that allows professionals to load a floor plan, create a system layout, track device details, and capture photos all in one place. Everyone from sales to operations to project managers can access a living digital floor plan with the latest information and details. It eliminates the cumbersome and time-consuming process of working with paper or with complicated CAD systems.
System Surveyor | www.systemsurveyor.com
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to SDM Magazine.