CCTV to Drive Electronic Security Market Growth

Research Nester, a market analysis organization, released a report, “IT Managed Services Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2023,” which revealed that increasing demand for CCTV and video surveillance systems is expected to be the main driver in in the growth of the global electronic security market.

The research also found that data center and network management is expected to occupy the top position in the global IT managed services market, which is expected to grow to $262.5 billion by the end of 2023.

A major driver of this growth in the IT managed services market will be the shifting of several public and private sector companies towards digitalization, according to the report.

To read more about the report, visit bit.ly/2xEsxEV.