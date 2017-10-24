Rapid Response to Further Expand Facility

Rapid Response Monitoring, an alarm and critical events monitoring provider, is expanding its Rapid West facility even further.

“Our partnerships with dealers on the west coast have increased steadily since the opening of our Corona facility in January 2015. The growth of our dealer network and our commitment to provide the highest level of support for the industry is the driving force behind this project,” said Spencer Moore, vice president of sales & marketing for Rapid Response.

Rapid’s expansion will bring their fully redundant facility to a total of 35,000 square feet and will include a state-of-the-art dealer and vendor training center, an enhanced employee training area and an expanded monitoring center. “We are excited to support our West Coast dealers and vendors in an advanced space completely dedicated to learning and facilitating their growth,” Moore said.

This new project comes as the company nears phase one completion of their headquarters’ expansion in

Syracuse, N.Y., which brought the facility from 40,000 to 75,000 square feet and implemented technologies that were unprecedented in a monitoring center to date, the company described. Phase two of the headquarters’ upgrade includes a complete remodel of the previously existing space.