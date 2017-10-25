Eastern Bank Enters Security Alarm Lending

Eastern Bank entered security alarm lending. With a diverse pipeline of traditional security, video, dealer, personal emergency response systems (PERS) and do-it-yourself customers, Eastern is well-positioned to further establish its leadership in the space, the bank reported in a press release.

“At Eastern, we understand the value of RMR lending and appreciate the predictability and stability of the security alarm lending space,” said Gregory Buscone, senior vice president, commercial banking, group head at Eastern Bank. “Our dedicated team of experts gives us a competitive advantage and ensures we can help our growing customer base achieve their strategic and financial goals.”

Eastern’s security alarm lending team brings 20 years of combined experience in serving the financial needs of security alarm companies. The team is led by Buscone, a decade-long veteran in the space. Brendan O’Neill, senior vice president commercial banking, team leader; and Matthew Hunt, vice president, relationship manager are also dedicated specialists for Eastern’s security alarm customers.