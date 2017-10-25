Arecont Vision Sues After Sale to Chinese Company Falls Through
October 25, 2017
Video surveillance camera manufacturer Arecont Vision sued a Chinese camera company and its Malaysian and American affiliates in Delaware’s Chancery Court.
Arecont is seeking at least $50 million on each of four counts after a planned $170 million sale of the American company foundered, according to a report in Law360.
According to the complaint, Arecont said China-based NetPosa Technologies Ltd. abruptly stopped cooperating in efforts to secure regulatory approvals for the deal to buy Arecont Vision LLC.
