Arecont Vision Sues After Sale to Chinese Company Falls Through

Video surveillance camera manufacturer Arecont Vision sued a Chinese camera company and its Malaysian and American affiliates in Delaware’s Chancery Court.

Arecont is seeking at least $50 million on each of four counts after a planned $170 million sale of the American company foundered, according to a report in Law360.

According to the complaint, Arecont said China-based NetPosa Technologies Ltd. abruptly stopped cooperating in efforts to secure regulatory approvals for the deal to buy Arecont Vision LLC.

