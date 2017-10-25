Infocenter Video SurveillanceVideo Surveillance NewsSDM NewswireInsider News & BusinessStandards, Regulations & LegislationTrends & Industry Issues

Arecont Vision Sues After Sale to Chinese Company Falls Through

October 25, 2017
KEYWORDS security industry / video surveillance
Reprints
No Comments

Video surveillance camera manufacturer Arecont Vision sued a Chinese camera company and its Malaysian and American affiliates in Delaware’s Chancery Court. 

Arecont is seeking at least $50 million on each of four counts after a planned $170 million sale of the American company foundered, according to a report in Law360.

According to the complaint, Arecont said China-based NetPosa Technologies Ltd. abruptly stopped cooperating in efforts to secure regulatory approvals for the deal to buy Arecont Vision LLC.

To see more, visit http://bit.ly/2gIS48P.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to SDM Magazine. 

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.