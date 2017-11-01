Access Control As-a-Service Offering From Genetec
Genetec announced Security Center Synergis SaaS edition. This new edition will offer a turnkey access control solution for easier deployment and maintenance. Synergis SaaS edition removes the need to purchase and install on-premises servers and streamlines maintenance, allowing the corporate IT staff to focus on other business-critical projects. Synergis is the access control solution in Genetec Security Center, an open-architecture, IP security platform that combines video surveillance, access control, automatic license plate recognition, communications and analytics. The new Synergis SaaS edition will give customers the flexibility to adjust their system usage as their needs change, reducing budget requirements for access control capital expenditures. Customers will also be able to quickly and efficiently deploy their access control system, and benefit from automated update notifications.
Genetec | www.genetec.com
