Wireless Push-Button Relay Control from Viking Electronics

The LRT-4 and LRR-4 work together with a variety of Viking products to provide relay control from up to 400 ft. away. The LRR-4 is a four-channel RF receiver with four channels of Wiegand data output. The LRT-4 is a remote control that works with the receiver and features four buttons capable of delivering separate codes. Each push-button on the remote can trigger a different output on the LRR-4 receiver. When used with a controller, such as Viking model ES-1 or C-4000, the LRR-4 and LRT-4 combo is ideal for activating: strobe lights, door strike/mag lock, loud ringing, alarm signals, etc. Using the LRR-4 in conjunction with a Viking C-4000 is an excellent solution for many applications, such as a parking garage.
