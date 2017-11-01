Flexible Paging Speaker from Viking
The 40-IP paging speaker interfaces with hosted and on-premise VoIP SIP phone systems. It is designed for single-zone and multicast paging, as well as interfacing with analog amplifiers and speakers. The 40-IP paging speaker connects to compatible hosted and on-premises VoIP phone systems as a SIP endpoint device or as a part of a multicast paging group. It can broadcast regular voice pages, as well as background music, emergency alerts, and class bell/break tones. The 40-IP also has an amplified output capable of powering five additional 8 Ohm analog ceiling speakers and a line-level output for connecting to an existing amplifier or self-amplified speakers. The 40-IP easily connects with a single CAT5/6 cable from a PoE switch. The security code, as well as auto provisioning and additional software features, can be enabled and customized using Viking’s free programming software.
Viking Electronics | www.vikingelectronics.com
