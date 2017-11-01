AES Video Shows Off New Training Center
AES just finished the buildout of its new 2,000 sq. ft. training and technical support area at corporate headquarters. The new fully equipped AES Training Academy center gives attendees an immersive experience with hands-on, real-world applications, the company described. AES has posted a video showing the new center and describing some of its offerings. Visit the AES website for details and to view the training schedule with a list of available session dates. Visit http://bit.ly/2wPe6t6 to see the video.
