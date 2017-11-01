SDM TopicsCommunication & InfrastructureColumnsDigital Shuffle

AES Video Shows Off New Training Center

AES
November 1, 2017
KEYWORDS security dealers / security integrators / security systems
Reprints
No Comments

AES just finished the buildout of its new 2,000 sq. ft. training and technical support area at corporate headquarters. The new fully equipped AES Training Academy center gives attendees an immersive experience with hands-on, real-world applications, the company described. AES has posted a video showing the new center and describing some of its offerings. Visit the AES website for details and to view the training schedule with a list of available session dates. Visit http://bit.ly/2wPe6t6 to see the video.

www.aes-corp.com

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to SDM Magazine. 

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.