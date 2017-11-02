Convergint Technologies Acquires Security Products Company

Convergint Technologies, ranked No. 2 on SDM’s Top Systems Integrators Report, acquired Minnesota-based Security Products Company (SPC).

Founded in 1976, SPC is a full-service provider of physical and electronic security systems, construction management services, IT and cybersecurity solutions, and marketing solutions. This is the 13th company acquired by Convergint in the past two years.

Headquartered in Blaine, Minn., SPC services customers primarily throughout Minnesota and seven other states in the upper Midwest. More than 100 SPC colleagues will bring their expertise to Convergint, and they will continue operations under SPC leaders Dan Chastanet and Marc Weisenburger. With more than 40 years of specialized service experience, SPC also offers Convergint strong capabilities in the commercial banking vertical market, Convergint reported in a press release.

“We are thrilled to welcome SPC to the Convergint family,” said Dan Moceri, executive chairman and co-founder of Convergint Technologies. “Culture is our top qualifier when evaluating the fit of new companies to join Convergint Nation, and SPC shares in the same service-driven values that we believe are central to our success. We welcome Dan Chastanet, Marc Weisenburger, and all 105 SPC colleagues to the Convergint family.”

