NSCA Launches New IGNITE Career Center

NSCA announced the launch of the IGNITE Career Center, an extension of the IGNITE program that was first unveiled at the 2016 Business & Leadership Conference to attract new talent to the commercial technology industry.

In addition to arming integration firms and consultants with marketing and promotional materials to use at job fairs and share with students who are considering a move to the industry, IGNITE now offers another benefit: a new job board and online career center. The IGNITE job board allows Gold and Platinum NSCA members to post unlimited numbers of job openings. The new online platform also includes information about:

1. career resources, including ESPA certification, scholarships, and on-the-job learning;

2. connecting high school and college students with integrators and manufacturers; and

3. resources available to help employers communicate the benefits and opportunities available in our industry to students and young professionals.

“Integrators now have all the tools necessary to approach school administrators and interested students at all levels,” said Chuck Wilson, NSCA executive director. “Whether integrators need access to tools that help gauge proficiency before they hire, a place to post current positions to attract the most qualified candidates possible, or materials to speak at a job fair about industry opportunities, all of these things are available in the IGNITE Career Center.”

Visit www.nsca.org/ignite for more information.