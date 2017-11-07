NAPCO Announces New, Expanded Connected Home & Smart Business Dealer Program

NAPCO Security Technologies announced the launch of their new, expanded Connected Home and Smart Business Authorized Dealer Program. Designed to provide traditional security dealers with everything needed to become Connected Home and Business Marketing and Technical Experts, this program was created to help dealers take advantage of the rapidly growing, RMR-building, multibillion-dollar IoT connected home and business market.

Now available to dealers using any alarm panel brand, Napco’s new Authorized Dealer Program includes core products, Universal StarLink Connect Dual Path Communicator and Smart Hub, new Gen. 2 iBridge Video WiFi WAP-free Cameras and Napco-dedicated iBridge Modules. Authorized dealers are free to use their preferred panel brand and their favorite central station, and simply use StarLink Connect Universal Communicators to participate and enjoy great free benefits. The turnkey, three-tiered program offers custom-marketing material; co-op advertising dollars; discounts on subscriber services such as StarLink and cloud-based video subscriptions; a tech support hotline; free CEU training; and consumer leads from an exclusive consumer website.

Visit www.napcosecurity.com for more information.