PoE Door Controller Supports 2 Readers Per Door
Used in a CA3000 or CA4K access control software environment , the tamper-supervised CICP2100 power over Ethernet controller supports two readers and/or one low current strike via PoE in any standard double gang electrical box, and can be used networked with or in place of more traditional expandable Accelaterm or Supertwo controllers and/or Networx wireless access control locks. It includes a metal faceplate cover with an LED indicator status window and a connection-diagramed secure self-sleeve.
Continental Access | www.cicaccess.com/products/hardware-credentials
