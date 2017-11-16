Soloway Traces Napco Roots in Security Masters Panel

James Rothstein, senior vice president of global security marketing, Anixter, hosted the Security Masters Panel at ISC East Wednesday, featuring Richard Soloway, president of Napco.

Alan Forman, president of Altronix was unable to be on the panel due to sickness, however, Soloway explained the foundations of Napco, going back to the 60s when he made and distributed electric garage door openers and then began manufacturing guitar amps, whammy bars, and more. It was after a partner was burglarized that Soloway made an alarm and then a tape box to call police, one of the earliest versions of the modern cellular radios.

Napco went public in 1972, and continues to produce innovative alarm solutions.