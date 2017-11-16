VMP Launches ERVR Series of Vertical Equipment Racks at 2017 ISC East

Video Mount Products launched its ERVR Series of vertical equipment racks during ISC East 2017 at booth No. 633. Available in 1U, 2U, and 4U configurations, the ERVR Series is now shipping.

“Based on the popularity of our floor and wall enclosures within the security market and the many requests we have received from security professionals for space saving solutions for rack mountable components, the ERVR series of vertical equipment racks was a logical progression to expand our product offering,” said Keith Fulmer, president of VMP. “For installation applications that lack the space for conventional floor or wall cabinets, such as in smaller security IT rooms and offices, this innovative compact solution provides plenty of versatility.”

